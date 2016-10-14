'Home for Good Gala' hopes to find foster children forever homes

A Toledo-area charity, Adopt America Network, is working to find more foster children their forever homes.

The process is not easy, and it’s not cheap – which is why the money raised at Friday night’s “Home for Good Gala” is so important.

Matthew Armstrong is an adoptive father of two, so he knows how difficult the process can be.

“That very first night, I remember the lady that was doing the training said, ‘this is going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever gone through in your life. And if you don’t think you’re up to it, now is the time to exit,’” said Armstrong.

But Armstrong has also seen the reward.

"One of these Adopt America Network workers called me and said, ‘We've got brothers we'd like you to look at … would you go down and meet these kids and learn a little bit more about them?’” said Armstrong. “And the minute I sat down and met these boys, I said, ‘Okay God, now I get it.’”

Armstrong’s story is like many others that will be shared at the gala to give hope to kids still waiting for a forever home.

"Children in their purest state have an abundance of creativity, of gratitude, of humor, of life, of light. And we, as adults, have to make sure nothing can stop that light,” said Steve Gross, Founder of Life is Good Kids Foundation. “I believe there is nothing more important for kids than growing up with an optimistic nature."

Find more information on Adopt America Network here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.