Downtown's Hotel Seagate may have life after all

Sick of looking at the vacant Hotel Seagate in downtown Toledo? A developer is looking to bring life back to the empty building.

WTOL 11 was the only TV station there when Lucas County Commissioners opened up the proposal from Key Hotel and Properties on Friday. (Check out the video to watch the reveal.)

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says Key Hotel and Properties is a local developer with chain-hotel ties.

Gerken says there are several boxes he wants Key Hotel to hit.

"When we get to an agreement; use local workforce, local builders, building trades, talent, we want jobs at the end of this," said Gerken.

An unsolicited second proposal came from Karp and Associates to turn Hotel Seagate into apartments, but the focus of this project is a hotel.

Commissioner Carol Contrada says research shows downtown can stand to have hundreds more hotel rooms.

"This is something that we know drives travel and tourism and it is needed," said Contrada. "And it is based on statistical analysis of our market."

The commissioners originally bought Hotel Seagate and planned to have it demolished, so the whole building is cleared out and asbestos free.

That means a large part of the work is already done.

"If you look at the new hotels on Secor Rd. and throughout the region, they can, they can move pretty quickly," said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, commissioner. "So we're going to be very appropriate with our business community and make sure that we live within a tight timeline - make sure we move as quickly as needed for them."

Commissioners say they'll start diving into the proposal this weekend.

