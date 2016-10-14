Nexus Health Care bringing variety of medical services to uptown area

The uptown area of Toledo will soon have a one of a kind medical center that will offer more than a dozen medical services.

On Tuesday, October 18, Nexus Health Care will be holding its official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nexus Health Care is a $13 million, 43-thousand square foot medical facility that will be operated by the Toledo-based Neighborhood Health Association.

The medical center is located on 14th Street between Jefferson and Monroe.

The center will offer primary care for adults and children, women's health, surgery consultation, cardiology, dentistry and more.

It will also be the home to a no cost health care clinic for homeless patients.

An after hours clinic for evenings and weekends will open in December.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning at 10am.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will be on hand along with city officials.

The medical center did have a soft opening this week.

