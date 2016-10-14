Police catch carjacking suspect in west Toledo neighborhood

Toledo Police Chief George Kral speaks at news conference about the incidents (Source: WTOL)

Scene on Chorus, one street from where the shooting suspect was caught (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police apprehended a suspect in a west Toledo neighborhood after a carjacking and shooting situation on Friday afternoon.

It all started when Toledo Police got a tip that Michael Miller Jr. was driving up to Toledo from where he was staying in Tennessee.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says Mr. Miller had a sinister motive.

"He had a gun, a shotgun and he was going to kill his wife and kids," said Chief Kral.

Police however, were able to get the family to safety.

According to police, the wild events started at 4:21 p.m. when police say Miller shot up a house in the 14-hundred block of Milburn Ave.

Soon after, Miller shot at a home in the 7-hundred block of Fernwood.

Later, Miller is said to have carjacked a white Dodge Avenger at Erie St. and Logan and drove to Dorr and Lawrence where he shot at a pedestrian. The pedestrian was uninjured.

At a BP gas station at Dorr and Reynolds, Miller attempted to carjack another car, but ended up driving away in the Avenger.

While at the BP, Miller confronted a civilian.

A witness described the encounter.

"Through the tussle they fell on the ground. They were fighting each other going back and forth, three or four shots rang out throughout the store in the process,” said Johnny Reese.

Luckily, police say no one was shot from the three rounds that were fired. The civilian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

After abandoning the Avenger in a neighborhood, Miller fled on foot.

It was in a neighborhood off of Hill Avenue in South Toledo where police finally chased down Miller on foot.

Police were able to apprehend him without exchanging any gun fire.

Toledo Police say Miller had active warrants in Michigan and Ohio.

Chief Kral had nothing but good things to say for Toledo Police, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for working together and successfully bringing the suspect behind bars.

"I want to give a special shout out to the dispatcher’s office. They were juggling four active crimes scenes at the same time trying to coordinate information to let us know what was going on to keep us safe."

Miller is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.