Libbey sends letter to employees on day 3 of strike

It’s day three of the Libbey Glass strike, and the company is stating its case in a letter to workers by outlining its previous offer.

The letter begins by saying the company thought it had a tentative agreement with the unions and was disappointed to see it turned down by membership.

It goes on to bullet point all contract provisions, including a $12 per week Tobacco Use Premium.

It also outlines a new attendance policy to combat high absenteeism, which the letter says is running at 6.5 percent this year.

The letter points out that the Toledo Plant is the highest cost facility Libbey owns.

The letter closes by telling workers that if this final offer is not accepted, Libbey will have no choice but to reconsider its position.

In a statement released on Friday evening, Libbey says they are continuing to negotiate with the unions in good faith and are committed to reaching a fair agreement.

