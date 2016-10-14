Smoke alarms are like eggs... they have expiration dates

Experts say smoke alarms are similar to milk and eggs. It's important for people to check their expiration dates in order to stay healthy and safe.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with the Toledo Police Department says most people know to change the batteries every six months, but that it's equally important to check the date on the back.

Some have manufactured dates or born on dates. If it has been more than seven years since that date, it is time to get it replaced.

Other smoke alarms have expiration dates so people know when it is time to get a new one.

And like most technology, smoke alarms are getting smarter. Alarms are equipped with a lithium battery so owners never have to replace the batteries, plus it will let you know when it’s about to die.

"Fortunately the newer smoke alarms coming out are sealed. You don't replace the batteries and it has a 10-year life span, and that smoke alarm will send you an audible signal that tells you the end of life is approaching, and it is time to replace it,” Hertzfeld said.

It's also important to remember to make sure a smoke alarm is in every bedroom, outside all sleeping areas and to have at least one on every floor including the basement.

