Woman escapes ex-boyfriend after being abducted

A woman's life threatened at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She was beaten and forced into a car but managed to escape. Police say it was her clear thinking and ability to let her abductor use a phone to call her cousin. Her cousin was able to patch the call into 911 so dispatchers could get information.

911: Have you really been abducted?

Victim: Yes

911: How did he get you? Did he force you out of your house?

Victim: Yes

Police say the victim broke it off with her boyfriend Eduardo Soto two months ago, but he just wouldn't go away. Thursday, Soto beat the woman and forced her into a car.

911: What color and make of car are you in?

Victim: It's, um, a Chevy Malibu, grey

911: Grey?

Victim: He's taking the phone

911: Hello?

Dispatchers got enough information to relay to officers, and the victim was able to jump from the car as it slowed down in a neighborhood and ran towards city workers nearby for help.

Soto is now being charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and robbery.

Police are hoping this story will help other domestic violence victims call them for help before it's too late, so that they can help with an exit strategy and put them in contact with agencies who can help.

"We do a lot of safety planning. It just needs to be a coordinated community response to keep this person safe," explained Denise Boyer with The Domestic Violence Resource Center.

"This is an example of a guy that just doesn't understand no. He got violent with her, she tried to break it off, he said no. These are dangerous signs for a woman. You have to get us involved as soon as it rears its ugly head," added Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Soto is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He will be back in court on Oct. 25.

