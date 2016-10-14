Lima police looking for suspect who robbed CVS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lima police looking for suspect who robbed CVS

(Source: Lima Police Department Facebook) (Source: Lima Police Department Facebook)
LIMA, OH (WTOL) -

Lima Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the CVS at 900 Bellefontaine around 10 a.m. Friday.

In the surveillance video on the Lima Police Department's Facebook page, a black male is seen walking behind the pharmacy counter and demanding prescription medicine from store employees. 

If anyone has any information on the suspect, contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.

