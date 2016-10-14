Toledo police arrest 2 suspects in separate September murders - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police have arrested two men suspected in two separate September murders

Darnell Walker, 26, was wanted for the Sept. 17 murder of Bobby Gittens, 28. 

Devantee Osley, 22, was wanted for the Sept. 28 murder of Ronald Goodlow, 31. 

Both were arraigned in court Friday and remain behind bars each on a $1 million bond with no 10 percent. 

Both will be back in court Oct. 21. 

