Monroe doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotic pills to patients

It’s almost three weeks after police raided a doctor’s office at the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, and investigators are still gathering evidence against a physician who is accused of prescription fraud and illegal distribution of narcotic pills, according to the Monroe News.

After a year-long investigation, the raid was conducted on Sept. 26, and the office of Dr. Lesly Pompy, a pain management specialist, has since been closed.

Lt. Marc Moore of the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services (MANTIS) told the Monroe News that investigators are waiting for documentation from Dr. Pompy’s office, and that the company in charge of providing those documents is moving slowly.

Despite the support of Dr. Pompy from many of his patients, Moore told the Monroe News he is quite certain criminal charges are forthcoming and that Dr. Pompy conducted business illegally. He is accused of prescribing more narcotic pills than any other doctor in the state.

Moore said an early estimate that Pompy prescribed 1.2 million doses controlled substances in the past year was probably too low, according to the Monroe News, and that the number of prescribed pills is expected to increase.

Police said he had around 1,500 patients.

