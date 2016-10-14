Toledo Police Dept. promotes officers

The Toledo Police Department promoted several of its officers at a ceremony Friday morning.

Police Chief George Kral promoted one of his sergeants to the rank of lieutenant. In addition, he promoted three officers to sergeants.

The now Lieutenant David Wieczorek says it was one of his top goals since joining the force.

"It's always good to have goals, and yes it was one of my goals when I first came on the department. But through hard work, it worked out. Sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't, so you just have to remember where you came from and whatever job we're assigned to we have to do it the best to our ability," said Lt. Dave Wieczorek.

Wieczorek has been with the Toledo Police Department for the last 15 years.

