Local Catholic Charities honors Mother Teresa

An annual fundraiser for local Catholic Charities honored Mother Teresa Thursday.

The event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons and headlined several big speakers, including the last photographer to take a picture of Mother Teresa.

"Because Saint Theresa of Calcutta was canonized this year in this jubilee year of mercy, it's an extraordinary opportunity for us to both honor her and take her inspiration in what we try to do in the entire Toledo metro area and the Diocese of Toledo in caring for the poor," said Bishop Daniel Thomas.

The Catholic Charities serves more than 45,000 people each year in Northwest Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.