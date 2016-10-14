Suburban Detroit HS student arrested over threats

A suburban Detroit high school student has been arrested after he allegedly threatened people at the school.

WXYZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2daclRT ) 18-year-old Brenden Joseph Boucher was arraigned Thursday on charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free zone.

Police say Boucher told a classmate at Sterling Heights High School that one day he would shoot the classmate in the back of the head. Police say he also said he was "going to make Columbine look like a joke."

When school officials learned of the comments, they removed Boucher from a classroom and found a steel knife with a curved 4-inch blade in his backpack. He was immediately arrested.

It's not clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his case.

Information from: WXYZ-TV, http://www.wxyz.com

