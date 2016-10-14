Veterans group climbs Mount Everest

A group of local veterans did the impossible by climbing Mount Everest.

Dave White Chevrolet sponsored the Summit for Soldiers trip.

On Thursday, Mike Fairman, the creator of the group, presented the patch he wore while ascending the mountain to Dave White.

It's all apart of a bigger mission of bringing awareness to PTSD.

"You're not alone, and what we try and show is that we're not just going to tell you you're not alone, we're going to come out there and we're going to walk that road with you," said Fairman.

Read more about Summit for Soldiers here.

