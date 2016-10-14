Man arrested during Bowling Green traffic stop for fentanyl poss - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested during Bowling Green traffic stop for fentanyl possession

The Wood County Sheriff’s office arrested Brian Hutchison, 29, of North Baltimore, for possession of fentanyl, a schedule II narcotic.

According to the press release, Hutchison was stopped along I-75 in Bowling Green when he was arrested.

The traffic stop was a result of an ongoing investigation involving heroin and fentanyl trafficking in Wood County.

Hutchison was taken to Wood County Jail awaiting his initial appearance at the Bowling Green Municipal Court.

There could be additional charges brought to Hutchison pending presentation of the case. 

