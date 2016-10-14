Teen dies after Wednesday crash in Van Wert County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen dies after Wednesday crash in Van Wert County

A 16-year-old girl has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Van Wert County. 

According to police, after exiting a curve on Greenville Road, Alexis Bickle, 16, drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected. Her car then slid off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

All three people in the car, including two 15-year-old passengers, were taken to hospitals for their injuries. 

Police say Bickle died Saturday from her injuries. 

Police say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

