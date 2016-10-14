Two injured in home explosion in Ottawa County

The people in Ottawa County are still trying to make sense of what happened when a home exploded Friday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 9 a.m. on E. Harbor Road near State Route 163 and 53 in Port Clinton.

A neighbor who was one of the first on the scene said he heard a gigantic boom, knocking things off of the walls of his house. Other neighbors said they saw debris shooting up 200 ft. in the air.

One said he originally thought it was a car wreck. Then when he went outside to see what was going on he said all you could see was a pile of rubble with a man and woman's heads sticking out.

"Flames were coming up the side of the man's head. He was kind of hysterical, so I took a piece of plywood, diverted the flames and then unrubbled him and then kind of drugged him out," said neighbor Mike Pusateri.

Steve Donohoe was another person who witnessed the scene before running over to help the victims.

"Just a pile of lumber, you could hear her screaming in that one corner, I pulled off parts of the wall, and threw 2 by 4's and dry wall out of the way and siding, and the coffee table was over her in her easy chair."

The Port Clinton Fire Department and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was on scene shortly after.

Both victims were pulled from the rubble. One was flown to a Toledo area hospital.

Jayson Sijan says it's scary knowing that something like this could happen so close to home.

"This isn't something you see all the time, you hear about it, but seeing this," Sijan said. "I sort of know the guy that lived next door and everything, I'm glad they're okay, but it's a real scary thing because everybody down here has propane. One house could be anybody down here."

A couple of people that were spoke to on the scene say they have been smelling gas in the area for the past couple of days, wondering if that could be cause for the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

SR 163 remains closed in both directions, and officials are still on the scene cleaning up.

