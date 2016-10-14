Distracted Haunted House gives back to Team Recovery

The Distracted Haunted House at Levis Commons is supporting the community in a big way.

Not only are they offering five dollars off to those who show up wearing their spirited high school football gear in light of high school games going on, but they're raising funds for Team Recovery, an organization that offers heroin addiction help.

"Its great to be able to support this. It's an epidemic in today's world that is right up and center," said Ken Weschke, the manager of the haunted house.

This is the first year the haunted house has been put on and the first time Weschke has been able to give back to Team Recovery.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a van heads to the Zepf Recovery House to pick up 20 recovering heroin addicts to volunteer for the night.

It is a good way for them to stay distracted, doing something for themselves and for the community.

One member of the Recovery House says he is happy to be a year sober.

"A year ago if you would of asked how things would be, I would have never thought they would be this good," he said. "It was just a repetitious cycle of jails, institutions and overdoses, pushing everybody in my family away from me. It's good to be back here not only sober but having fun with other sober people and giving back to the community too."

The haunted house will also be donating proceeds to other charities including the Alzheimer's association, Plan Pethood and ProMedica's Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

"I absolutely love giving back." Weschke said. "I've been fortunate enough in life to give back."

Tickets can be purchased online here, but if people want to get five dollars off for wearing their school-spirited clothing they will have to purchase it at the door.

The haunted house runs every weekend, Friday to Sunday, through Nov. 5.

