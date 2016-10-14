OSHP investigates after crash leaves truck driver trapped for over an hour

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a semi driver trapped in his truck for over an hour.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Route 613, one mile east of the Ohio/Indiana border.

Troopers say semi driver Kyle Becker, 28, of Sulphur Springs, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on SR 613 when, for an unknown reason, he drifted off the right side of the road, causing the semi and tanker trailer he was pulling to overturn into a deep ditch.

Becker was trapped in the semi cab for over an hour as crews worked to extricate him. He was eventually air lifted to a Toledo hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

A small amount of the liquid fertilizer the tanker was carrying did link out onto the roadway, which was shutdown for a short time as crews cleared the scene.

Becker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.