Fostoria couple faces charges after raid at Seneca Co. home

(Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force) (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Fostoria couple is facing several charges after police conducted a raid at their Seneca County home. 

The Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department and Green Springs Police Department executed a drug related search warrant at the home of Matthew Bernal, 25, and Tatyana Bellinger, 28, on Buckley Street Thursday. 

During the search officers found hundreds of dollars in cash, several bags of marijuana, cocaine and electronics. 

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says raids like this one are part of an action plan to address the community's concerns. 

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time. I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed," said Chief Loreno. 

Additional charges of trafficking cocaine and possession are pending. 

