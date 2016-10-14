Fostoria couple faces charges after raid at Seneca Co. home

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Fostoria couple is facing several charges after police conducted a raid at their Seneca County home.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department and Green Springs Police Department executed a drug related search warrant at the home of Matthew Bernal, 25, and Tatyana Bellinger, 28, on Buckley Street Thursday.

During the search officers found hundreds of dollars in cash, several bags of marijuana, cocaine and electronics.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says raids like this one are part of an action plan to address the community's concerns.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time. I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed," said Chief Loreno.

Additional charges of trafficking cocaine and possession are pending.

