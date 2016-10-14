Thieves steal $5,000 in rims and tires from Waterville Twp. deal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thieves steal $5,000 in rims and tires from Waterville Twp. dealership

WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Waterville Township police are looking for the thieves responsible for taking $5,000 worth of rims and tires from a local dealership last week. 

It happened last Saturday night at Steve Rogers Ford on State Route 64. 

The suspect vehicle as seen in surveillance video is described as a red 2005 or 2006 model Ford F-150 Super Cab with silver or white stripes along the bottom of the doors and a possible missing front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo-Lucas County Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. 

