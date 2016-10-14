Thieves steal $5,000 in rims and tires from Waterville Twp. dealership

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Waterville Township police are looking for the thieves responsible for taking $5,000 worth of rims and tires from a local dealership last week.

It happened last Saturday night at Steve Rogers Ford on State Route 64.

The suspect vehicle as seen in surveillance video is described as a red 2005 or 2006 model Ford F-150 Super Cab with silver or white stripes along the bottom of the doors and a possible missing front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo-Lucas County Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

