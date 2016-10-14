2 students injured in shooting as Ohio school lets out

Police say two students were injured in a shooting outside a Columbus school as students were being dismissed for the day.

The students, 12 and 15 years old, were in stable condition at the city's children's hospital.

Authorities say students fled into the school about 2:40 p.m. after the Thursday shooting outside Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the city's northeast side.

Students were released through a back door about twenty minutes later. Police are investigating and seeking a four-door silver sedan.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.