Mike Bell lays out platform for commissioner campaign

Former Mayor and Fire Chief Mike Bell, laid out his platform today for Lucas County Commissioner.

Bell, is running against incumbent Pete Gerken.

Today he talked about economic development, financial accountability, and the regional jail...among other things.

"If were not working toward leaning things down and figuring out how to do things more efficient, we're going to have issues at some point in time inside accounting or we're going to have to cut services because we don't have any more money that were going to have to get from raising more taxes," Bell said.

Gerken has held the post for 11 years.

Among other things, he says he plans to continue to develop downtown Toledo.

