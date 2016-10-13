People living in the Swanton area concerned about railroad staging area

People living in the village of Swanton and Swanton Township are not happy with Norfolk Southern's plans to build a temporary staging facility in the village.

Right now work is underway to put a staging area in the village of Swanton. It's going in on private property near south Fulton Lucas Road and Zeiter Way. But some longtime residents think it's bad for the area.

"All three of our crossings are going to clogged up or closed with the frequency of the trains increasing, as well as, any of the pollution that comes from them. It's going to be a staging yard so well have sitting coal," said Brittany Gibbons, who lives in the area.

Gibbons is also part of a Facebook group called Citizens Against Norfolk Southern. She says the group believes the staging area is a safety concern and will not having any positive economic impacts like jobs and tax revenue.

She's encouraging the community to stop the project in it's tracks.

"Its not a done deal. That if we kind of band together that maybe we can work with the railroad to convince them to move this outside of a residential area," said Gibbons.

Norfolk Southern says the project is the equivalent of a highway pull off, but for trains. It would include adding seven more tracks to the three that are already there and will likely increase the number of trains coming through the community.

Norfolk Southern claims safety is their number one priority.

"We designed this for a single fluid movement in and out so that way we are not occupying crossings any longer than we have to. When it comes to air and water quality. trains are subject to federal regulations that are set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency," said Dave Pidgeon, public relations manager for Norfolk Southern.

The company says they have permits and are working to get the relevant permits to operate the facility. And that this project is the result of increased demand for more railroad transportation in the area.

"We want to work with the community, listen to their concerns, understand where they're coming from, and be able to move forward," said Pidgeon.

Norfolk Southern still has some challenges ahead with this project because they want to close Scott Road to increase safety. But township officials say they are not on board.

The railroad company hopes to complete the project in 2017.

