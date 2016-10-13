More closures announced for I-75

More highway closures beginning Friday, October 21st on a northbound portion of I-75.

The closure will begin at the I-475 split at exit 204. The road will be closed all the way to Phillips Avenue at exit 206.

Crews have already begun to put up barrier walls separating the lanes.

The closure will allow crews to reconfigure the traffic pattern.

The detour is in Perrysburg at exit 195.

If you are traveling northbound on I-75, you will have to get off on State Route 795 and stay on there until I-280.

The good new following this closure is two more exits, Phillips and Jeep Parkway, will reopen.

