Local 700: Libbey Glass cut our health insurance

Local 700 members say Libbey Glass cut their health insurance coverage this week.

This comes as two other unions are striking over contracts with Libbey.

Local 59 and Local 105 are striking, while Local 700 and Local 65 say they're respecting the picket line and not showing up for work.

Local 700 members say they had a contract extension with Libbey through Friday night at midnight, but their health insurance was cut Tuesday.

Tabatha Snoderly, Local 700 member, says she found out by calling her health insurance company.

"I wanted to make sure that insurance was active because actually I have a surgery due, or scheduled for Monday and they told me 'No, that has been terminated as of November 11,'" said Snoderly.

She's not the only one. Tricia Askins, Local 700, said her health insurance was also terminated by Libbey Glass.

"They took it away without letting us know and going to get our prescriptions filled, or go to doctor's appointments and tell us that we're not covered. It's kind of an embarrassment to, I think, all parties," said Askins.

A spokesperson with Libbey Glass said, "Associates who have walked off the job are not legally entitled to pay or company-paid benefits. Consistent with the company's legal obligation, the Company has sent out information to associates to instruct them how to continue to receive healthcare benefits through COBRA."

Representatives with Local 700 say lawyers are looking into the legality.

With Local 700's contract extension deadline looming, the Local 700 president says he is waiting for Libbey Glass to respond.

He says no meetings are scheduled for union members and no vote is scheduled for Friday.

If nothing happens before Friday at midnight, Local 700 could be joining Local 59 and Local 105 in the strike. Contract negotiations with Local 65 are unknown.

Members say it's not a decision they take lightly.

"I don't think anybody's really prepared to strike, you know, because, I mean, that's what we're fighting for, our wages, because a lot of us, we live check to check," said Snoderly.

"We all have families, and you know, they have families too. We don't want it to be any bad will between us and the company and everything, but, you know, we're both put in a difficult situation," said Askins.

In addition to problems with Libbey Glass, Local 700 members say there are problems within their own union. Snoderly and Askins, among others, say they're frustrated with their leadership and their president, saying they feel like they're being kept in the dark throughout this process and want big changes once everything is settled.

The president of Local 700 says that's not the intent; they're releasing information on different platforms once it's available.

