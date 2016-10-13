Big Board Friday: Week 8 preview

There are only three weeks remaining in the high school football season, and each remaining game is becoming more crucial in securing a conference championship.

Undefeated Central Catholic (7-0) will face one of its toughest tests of the season when they travel to Findlay (6-1) in the week's biggest game in the Three Rivers' Conference.

Findlay is coming off their only loss of the season, a 28-21 overtime thriller against Lima Senior.

Findlay’s defense has been stout this season, allowing an average of 15 points per game. However, the defense is breaking that trend, allowing at least 20 points in their last three games.

Offensively, Findlay has been equally impressive averaging 41 points per game.

However, the Lima Senior game seemed to show a different team than the one that went 6-0.

Their 21 points was the lowest point total of the season, while 28 is the second highest number of points given up this season.

Central Catholic comes into the bout ranked as the second ranked team in division III football.

Last week, the Fighting Irish continued their winning streak last week, cruising to a 50-0 victory over St. Francis.

Central Catholic has been in cruise control the entire season, winning each game by almost 30 points.

And with their backups picking up significant playtime in the second half, the Fighting Irish’s depth just adds to their arsenal of strengths.

Clyde (6-1) will head to Port Clinton (7-0) for a marquee game that could decide the champion in the Sandusky Bay conference.

Clyde is on a four game win streak, after a week three blowout loss to rival Bellevue.

Last week the Fliers beat Edison 28-24 in their closest game of the season.

Clyde has been performing well on both sides of the ball, putting up an average of 38 points while allowing only eleven in their six wins.

However, their 66-22 loss against Bellevue seemed to defy those numbers. But Friday’s bout against Port Clinton will test which set of numbers actually reflects the strength of the Fliers.

Port Clinton have established themselves the most dominant team in the conference.

Last week Port Clinton beat Huron 40-27, only their third game of the season decided by less than two touchdowns. It was also the second game Port Clinton allowed more than 20 points.

Port Clinton features another defense that has been dominating their opponents. So far, they allowed only 16 points per game, including one shutout against Willard.

Woodward (6-1) looks to be well on its way to a city-league championship as they take on Start (2-5) Friday night.

Woodward is coming off a 50-19 victory over the Bowsher last week.

Woodward’s sole loss was against Northern Lakes powerhouse Springfield in week three.

The Polar Bears are averaging a 20 point win margin in their six victories. Only one of those games was decided by less than two touchdowns.

Start is on a two game win streak, after dropping their first five games of the season.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Spartans. In their five losses, Starts defense allowed 35 points per game, while scoring never scoring above 15.

However in their last two games against Scott and Waite, Start’s defense allowed only six points while the offense put up season highs of 30 and 47.

Other notable games this week include:

Archbold at Liberty Center

Wauseon at Swanton

Lima Senior at St. John’s

Van Buren at McComb

St. Francis at Whitmer

Bowling Green at Southview

Eastwood at Lake

Northview at Perrysburg

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Otsego at Rossford

Fremont Ross at Clay

Springfield at Maumee

