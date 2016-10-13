UT Students on DNC's Forward Together Bus

The DNC’s bus tour across the country stopped at the University of Toledo today celebrating early voting and taking students to the polls.

The bus started at UT, bringing students to the Lucas County Board of Elections, giving them a chance to cast their early votes.

Two of these DNC Forward Together buses are traveling around the country right now.

Representatives from the Democratic party ride in the buses, working to get voters in states with early voting to the polls.

A specific focus has been taken to Ohio, and college voters.

The bus arrived at the University of Toledo reminding students to get out and vote.

One of those students was the president of the college democrats at UT.

He says every day from here on out is election day in Ohio, and regardless of your political party, it's important college students are voting.

Ronald Tallon says, "We don't care who you are voting for, as long as you are going out to vote. The big push right now, it's a non-partisan coalition between several student organizations, we're getting the buses out there, we're getting the information out there, and anybody that wants to go can go. We don't care who you are voting for, as long as you go vote."

Tallon says buses will be taking students from UT to early voting polls for the remainder of the election season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.