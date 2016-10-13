Mastermind of Saddam Hussein capture in Toledo to share captivating story

He helped change the tide of history, and he is telling his story in Toledo.

Eric Maddox was an infantry paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division and became known as the mastermind of the capture of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Maddox re-enlisted as an interrogator for the Defense Department, and that was the beginning of the end for Saddam.

Walking into a room below Fifth Third Field, set up just like an interrogation chamber, Maddox was preparing for a motivational speech Thursday night before the Young President’s Organization. There he shared his incredible journey.

Without Maddox, the U.S. Special Ops team would never have found Saddam Hussein hiding in an underground hole in Tikrit in 2003.

The five-month manhunt took a turn when Maddox took on Muhammed Ibrahim, a bodyguard and the only person Saddam trusted to know his hiding place.

Of the interrogation, Maddox said, “It took me 90 minutes.”

When asked how he pulled it off so quickly, he said, “I knew exactly the buttons to push. I knew him better than his own wife knew him.”

His way in was through the bodyguard's family.

Forty of them had been imprisoned and Maddox promised he would free them if Ibrahim would give up where Saddam was.

Ibrahim then led forces right to the hiding place. Disheveled and heavily bearded, Saddam was captured and eventually hanged.

“Pure happiness. Happiest moment of my life. I mean, the birth of your children are wonderful but you're not happy, you're just grateful if they're healthy. You're thankful to God that they're healthy. But it's not an ecstasy,” Maddox recalled learning of the capture, based on his work with the bodyguard.

Maddox didn't like how the post-Saddam Iraq was handled, which led to the rise of ISIS.

“I don't think they're effective,” Maddox said. “They're not a true threat unless they're not dealt with. They have to be dealt with and they hadn't been. And look, we're finally dealing with them and they're falling apart.”

For his accomplishments, Maddox earned the Legion of Merit, the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Director’s Award and the Bronze Star.

Maddox says the secret to getting someone to open up to you is to address their needs first with sincere listening. Then, they'll address your needs.

Maddox wrote a book about the capture called Mission: Black List #1.

He will also visit employees of Kistler Ford on Friday.

