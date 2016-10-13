Tiffin City Schools asking for approval of 2.7 mill Levy

Tiffin residents will be voting on a school levy in a few weeks that more than doubles what they have previously voted for in the past.

A five-year, 2.7 mill levy is on the ballot for Tiffin City Schools, and officials say the raise in the permanent improvement levy millage is to bring the district levy dollars up to modern standards.

The levy is a permanent improvement levy voted on every 5 years.

The additional 1.7 mills to the long standing 1 mill will cost a homeowner of a 100 thousand dollar home 5 dollars a month.

Because of inflation, Tiffin City Schools says they have missed out on 13 million dollars since the levy has never been increased since 1977.

If passed, Tiffin Schools will make an additional 600 thousand dollars a year, which should free up funds in other areas of their budget.

"Right now they purchased 2 buses for 200 hundred thousand dollars from the general fund." said Bryce Riggs, TCS Levy chairman. "So, it'll free up money from the general fund that they can then use for programming, teachers salaries, and other things like that to help support the education system we have here at Tiffin City Schools."

Other projects that could go forward with the levy passing include replacing an aging satellite building at Columbian High School and installing air conditioning in the band room.

