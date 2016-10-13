Tiffin artist works to make studio an art destination

A local artist in the area is working to give other aspiring artists the opportunity to learn about the art profession and hone their own artistic skill.

A native Tiffin artist has been working out of a Tiffin studio for a year, and now he owns the building. Next, he is looking for a little help in expanding his operations to make it a home for creative outlet for the community.

Ryan Poignon has been an artist since high school and has garnered acclaim at multiple art shows. He purchased this studio space to not only showcase and sell his work, but to bring people in to see the art process first hand.

One of Ryan's outreach efforts is to teach local high school students the value of artistic expression.

"The creative advantage that you will get when expressing yourself through art will follow through any job career that you have. It'll give you that extra push, that lead, the difference, the uniqueness, who you are." Ryan said.

Ryan says a GoFundMe campaign for $800, that ends Friday, will help him host a monthly gallery night at The Poignon Project and possibly, help host art classes and workshop events with other artists.

He hopes the studio can become a destination in the burgeoning community.

"An outlet for, say, people in Toledo to have a reason to come to Tiffin now. Really, it's like I'm creating a landmark." said Pignon.

The Poignon Project is hosting a Gallery Night Friday starting at 8 p.m.

