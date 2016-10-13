Toledo police and firefighters take tougher action against arson

Taking a stand and sending a message about a problem in Lucas County and the people behind it.

That problem is arson, and those who commit the crime have a better chance of getting caught and could face tougher charges like attempted murder.

More serious charges like this is the difference between a couple of years in prison to over a decade. The prosecutor part of the Arson Investigation Unit says time behind bars speaks volumes, and that's why they are charging more people and looking at tougher penalties.

Karen Aliyeh faced a judge this week and entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity for not only several counts of aggravated arson but also to attempted murder. She, along with Annette Juan, is accused of setting a fire on the 600 block of South that injured three firefighters and killed a dog.

"That is a serious charge but that is because someone was home at the time and that person expressed intent to set the fire, and I think had the intent to kill him," said Matt Simko, prosecuting attorney for the unit.

This case is just an example of one that is able to be investigated thoroughly by several detectives from the Toledo Fire and Police Departments, part of the Fire Investigation Unit that started more than a year ago.

The numbers prove this unit is making a difference.

In 2015, there were 113 arsons with only 4 arrests. So far in 2016 there have been 119 arsons in Toledo and 25 have been arrested.

"Arson is a real problem in Lucas County," Simko said. "We have one of the highest arson rates in the state and by bringing these charges, by getting convictions, hopefully were sending a message that we are taking this very seriously and they are putting their liberties in jeopardy if they do this."

