Two-car crash in Middleton sends both drivers to hospital

Two drivers were injured in a crash in Middleton Thursday morning.

According to the Bowling Green Post's press release, the first car was traveling east on Roachton Road near Hull Prairie Road when the second vehicle was pulling away from a stop sign and entered the path of the first car. The first car was hit on the driver’s side, and both cars swerved off the road and hit a fence.

The first driver was removed from their vehicle and flown to St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries. The second driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Bowling Green Post was assisted by several other local departments.

