TPD receives traffic safety grant

The Toledo Police Department has been awarded more than $70,000 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Criminal Safety Office (OCJS) and Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the year starting Oct. 2016.

TPD will be working alongside other law enforcement agencies, as well as, other local and state safety organizations to address traffic safety concerns in Toledo. The grant money will pay for officer’s salaries during these efforts.

The funds are passed though the OCJS from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support safety in areas such as speed limits, restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

Enforcement will be conducted city wide focusing on all major areas within the city. Extra attention will be given to locations that have, in the past, experienced a higher number of serious and fatal accidents.

Anyone with questions may contact Lt. Jeff Sulewski at 419-245-3254.

