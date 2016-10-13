Walleye reveal new menu options for home games

Hockey season is just a week away, and that means the unveiling of the Toledo Walleye’s new food menu.

Thursday afternoon at the Huntington Center, the kitchen staff was showing off a variety of new concession items that they hope might entice their fans this year.

Some of the items that were being freshly made for consumption at the event were House Chicken Street Tacos, a Bacon-Avocado Turkey Burger, as well as, Fudge Puppy Waffles.

Scott Furnstein, General Manager of Food and Beverage at the Huntington Center, says it is a collaborative effort over the off season that brings this menu together. While bouncing off ideas of one another, he and the concession manager try to look at trends outside of and in their own building to come up with ideas.

“This event we always look forward to every year,” Furnstein said. “It signals the beginning of hockey season, which is a little more than a week away, and it gives us an opportunity to kind of show the fans what we’ve been working on over the off season and see some of the great things they can partake in this season.”

Furnstein anticipates the fan favorite this year will be the Loaded BBQ burrito. In it includes We-Be-Ribs pulled pork, crispy tater tots, blue cheese and cole slaw all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Overall, Furnstein hopes it is the uniqueness of options that will keep the fans excited about what’s available.

“Whether you come to one game or you come to every single game, we know that it’s important to have variety for people,” Furnstein said. “So to that end we work really hard to try and come up with some unique and creative ideas, while still having some of the fan favorites: the popcorn, the hotdogs, the burgers, that kind of thing. But it is always nice to try new items, and again, we feel like the variety is what keeps people interested.”

If fans were unable to attend Thursday’s food preview, the Walleye’s first home game will be Oct. 22 where they can get a taste of the new food then.

