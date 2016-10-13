Judge denies DNA motion in Telly Hopings trial - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The fate of a key piece of evidence in a revenge murder case has been decided. 

Telly Hopings is accused of gunning down Eugene Blackman outside a bar back in May. 

A motion for the DNA found on the handgun involved in the murder to be tested at an independent crime lab was denied. The judge said the state could have the DNA tested at the state crime lab, but there's only enough DNA for the sample to be tested once.  

The judge did say if there was additional DNA remaining after the first test, the defense could have it tested at their lab of choice.    

Hopings is due back in court Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. 

