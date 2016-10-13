Man on trial for Toledo's first murder of 2016 takes plea deal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man on trial for Toledo's first murder of 2016 takes plea deal

Kevon Waters (Source: WTOL) Kevon Waters (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man on trial for Toledo's first murder of 2016 took a plea deal Thursday. 

Kevon Waters is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Corey Colbert. Prosecutors say Waters shot and killed Colbert outside Marted's Lounge on Lagrange Street in north Toledo on New Year's Day. 

On Thursday, Waters took a plea deal and pleaded with an Alford plea to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. 

No word yet on when he will be sentenced. 

