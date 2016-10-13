Officials say Toledo postal worker might have tuberculosis

Toledo postal workers at the main post office downtown have been notified that a fellow postal employee may have tuberculosis.

One person emailed WTOL 11 Thursday morning unhappy with management and said:

“They ‘were’ more concerned about covering for the person infected than the rest of the employees that may have been infected. I suppose it's the law, but it still stinks to not know if you were close to this individual."

The president for the local American Postal Workers Union (APWU), Arnie Cowell, says they were notified of a worker possibly having tuberculosis, but a definitive test result had not yet come out.

Cowell could not elaborate on the person, but said they do not have anything to do with direct contact with mail or the general public, therefore there's no cause for concern.

"The facility is operating normally,"Cowell said.

Cowell also said the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department held service talks with management and employees Wednesday night and Thursday morning to address questions and concerns, which he said are low.

Dr. David Grossman, the Medical Director for Toledo Lucas County Health, says in tests done so far, the employee has been in contact with TB at some point in his life, but they think it was "dormant" or inactive TB, which means he is not at risk to people around him.

"It would be very difficult to transmit on mail because it's in the mail and it would have to survive going through the mail and then it would have to open the mail and touch it at the same time," Grossman said.

Grossman says further tests are being done and if anything changes, they will let the public know.

