Fire Prevention Week: Firefighters teach students about fire safety

It's fire safety week, and students across the area are learning critical information on what to do when faced with a fire and how to escape.

Firefighters from the Bedford Township Fire Department went to Jackman Road Elementary School Thursday to teach kids about fire safety.

As part of the program, kids got a closer look at the fireman's uniform to get them more comfortable with the men inside.

"It's so they get familiar with the equipment that we wear to protect ourselves and so they're not afraid of us. When we get all the gear on... we also wear a mask that makes a very muffled sound and we want children to come to us, not be afraid and go hiding under their bed or in the closet because of that," said Chief Ron Whipple.

He says it's important to have smoke detectors on all levels of your home and one in every bedroom.

"The newest phrase that came out a couple years ago is 'hear the beep where you sleep.' When a smoke detector goes off you get a beep, beep, beep, and when you hear that, you should get out immediately," said Chief Whipple.

National Fire Prevention week was started in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association to help prevent fires and keep people safe.

