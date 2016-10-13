Possible Friday Morning Frost

Fall has returned to the Glass City, and it's bringing some brisk temperatures.







As skies clear out overnight and into Friday morning, lows will dip into the mid 30s and bring chances for patchy frost especially to our northern counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for many of our counties from 4 AM - 8 AM Friday morning.









What does this mean to you?

Sensitive plants may not be able to survive the cool temperatures. Frost could form on your windshield, adding more time to your morning routine.



