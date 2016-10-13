Flu Season: Time to roll up your sleeve

It's time to load up on the tissues and hand sanitizer - flu season is here!

Those wanting to keep from getting the bug, may also want to think about getting the flu shot.

Doctors say the first step in flu prevention is hand washing. They say that simple practice goes a long way in staying healthy.

As far as the flu shot, the Center for Disease Control says for the first time people with severe egg allergies can also get one.

A new vaccine is also available for people over 65 years old that helps the body's immune response.

If you you do get the flu, doctors say make sure you stay home.

"It's recommended that they should stay home while they have a fever and preferable for 24 hours after their fever ends," said Dr. Bhavani Koneru.

Doctors say you should get your flu shot by the end of the month.

The CDC does not suggest you use the flu mist, saying it has not been as effective as the shot.

