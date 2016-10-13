GoFundMe set up for family of man killed while helping teen change tire on I-75

A Findlay family is now mourning the loss of a father and husband after he was hit and killed on I-75 while trying to help a teen with a flat tire over the weekend.

Steve Bilger, 40, died on Saturday. He is the third person in Ohio to be hit while changing a tire in the past week, and the second to die from his injuries.

In Bilger's case, however, Findlay police say he wasn't doing anything wrong or unsafe, he was just trying to help.

They say Bilger was moving toward the opposite side of the vehicle to oncoming traffic when a car struck him and the vehicle he was working on from behind. Bilger later died at the hospital.

So what should you do when changing a tire on the side of a busy interstate?

AAA says there are extra safety steps you can take.

First, make sure you are as far off the road as possible, then make yourself visible and put your flashers on. If you have a bright jacket or safety vest in your vehicle, put it on before stepping out. Always be facing toward oncoming traffic, you do not want your back turned. This way, if you need to move out of the way quickly, you would have room to do so. However, sometimes if the area is dangerous your best bet might be to call a road service provider to deal with high trafficked areas and construction zones.

"They're vigilant when they're on the road side. They always make sure they are looking out for the consumer first and then themselves, and then worrying about the vehicles. And in some cases, we have the ability to pull the vehicle off the road if it's not safe," said Bob Kazmierczak, AAA Vice President of Automotive Services.

According to family, the Bilger was the primary breadwinner. Now, the family is left with the financial burden of medical expenses and a funeral.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to a GoFundMe page set up in his name.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.