Man rushed to hospital after arm trapped in machine at work

A man was rushed to the hospital overnight with serious injuries after getting his arm trapped in a piece of machinery while at work.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting, a business on South Westwood near Hill Avenue.

Officials say the man was cleaning the machinery when his glove got caught and his arm was pulled in. A safety switch was then turned on to stop the machine.

Fire crews had to reverse the machine while using wooden wedges to pry the man's arm out.

We're told the man was in a lot of pain and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition in unknown at this time.

