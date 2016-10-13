Bond set for man charged in 7-Eleven armed robbery in west Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for man charged in 7-Eleven armed robbery in west Toledo

Jordan Austin (Source: Toledo Police) Jordan Austin (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A west Toledo man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store near his home. 

Jordan Austin, 25, was booked in the Lucas County Jail on a single count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. 

According to police, Austin walked into the 7-Eleven on Upton Avenue Tuesday with a shirt pulled over his face. He then aimed a pink 9mm handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. Police say he left with about $50 in cash. The clerk was not harmed. 

Police then released surveillance video of the robbery to the public and someone ultimately recognized him and the tattoos on his arm. An arrest was then made. 

Austin was arraigned Thursday. He remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly