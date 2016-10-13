Bond set for man charged in 7-Eleven armed robbery in west Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A west Toledo man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store near his home.

Jordan Austin, 25, was booked in the Lucas County Jail on a single count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Austin walked into the 7-Eleven on Upton Avenue Tuesday with a shirt pulled over his face. He then aimed a pink 9mm handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. Police say he left with about $50 in cash. The clerk was not harmed.

Police then released surveillance video of the robbery to the public and someone ultimately recognized him and the tattoos on his arm. An arrest was then made.

Austin was arraigned Thursday. He remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

