Spike in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in Northwest Ohio

It's that time of the year when hand, foot and mouth disease shows up.

Doctors at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital have seen quite a few cases in the last few weeks.

So what is it?

"It's a virus. It's transmitted primarily by contact. Respiratory and oral. It's highly contagious. About 50 percent of the people who come in contact with it will get the disease," said Dr. David Ledrick, who is part of the emergency medicine department at the hospital.

He says children under five are the most at risk, but so are adults.

Symptoms include: "Fever, feeling tired, achy. But the hallmark is the rash to the hands, feet and mouth," said Dr. Ledrick.

He says the virus can be picked up simply by touching surfaces like door knobs or toys that children share. And it can also be picked up in diaper changing areas. That means respiratory or GI secretions like saliva or stool.

"Typical course would be two to three days of somewhat vague symptoms perhaps before the rash comes out, during which time your infected. After that five to seven days of rash. Sometimes up to 10 days," said Dr. Ledrick.

He says the virus usually lasts about two weeks from start to finish and also comes in outbreaks like at schools and daycares.

As far as treatment, it's more treating the symptoms.

"One thing that can be tried for the ulcers in the mouth is mixing some Benadryl elixir and Maalox and you can use that as a mouthwash," said Dr. Ledrick.

Dehydration is a risk as the sores in the mouth can make it difficult to swallow, if that becomes a problem, head to the doctor. Otherwise, Dr. Ledrick says isolate the person who has it.

Hand washing and cleaning surfaces are your best defense against the disease.



For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.