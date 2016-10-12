Toledo councilman surveys hundreds, temporary income tax passes

An unscientific poll has Toledo's temporary tax passing by a tiny margin.

The results are from Councilman Tom Waniewski's survey, where he asked people about the numerous tax levies appearing on the ballot in November.

Waniewski got the word out using his monthly newsletter. He says he got the largest response he's ever gotten on a survey, with about 400 responders.

According to those results, the three-quarter percent temporary income tax passed with 50.9 percent for and 49.1 percent against.

"The vote was very close. I want folks to know it's not scientific, and it takes in my group of some 10,000 email receivers. But, you know, still very optimistic. We've been out daily, nightly, constantly, talking about what the three-quarter percent provides," said Waniewski. "It will be a large chunk to just abandon some $56 million. So I hope, again, people do their homework and see what the money's going to be used for."

The temporary tax joins 911, the Imagination Station, and TARTA in asking for the same money as before.

Lucas County Children Services and the Library are asking for an increase. The Zoo is asking for less money than before.

Survey takers voted for TARTA, 911, and the Zoo. Survey takers voted against the Imagination Station.

When it came to the Library and Children Services, survey takers were willing to give the groups the money they've gotten in the past, but not any additional money. However, the ballot language on Election Day does not split votes between giving the groups past money and additional money; you just vote once.

For example, the levy for the Lucas County Public Library reads:



"A renewal of 2.9 mills and an increase of 0.8 mill to constitute as tax for the benefit of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 3.7 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.37 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018."



Voters will be able to decide on the proposed levies on November 8th.

