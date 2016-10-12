UT receives $300,000 grant to fight sexual assault

Sexual assault is not a new issue, it's just finally being openly talked about.

It was unfortunately a huge topic in the second presidential debate, and while that shines a negative light on both campaigns, the issue itself may finally be getting the spotlight it deserves.

"This is a national problem this is not just something that was created over night," said the University of Toledo's Megan Stewart, Director of programming for the Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness. "One in five women are victims of sexual assault in their lifetime. That's a pretty staggering number."

But, these assaults aren't just stats. That's the message author Kelly Oxford was sending last week when she tweeted out her own very real experience as a victim, and invited other women to do the same. Thousands of responses later, it's a movement.

"Millions of people have been able to talk about their experience, we have a culture where women are often blamed for their sexual assault and don't feel comfortable coming forward. It's embarrassing. it's shameful." said Stewart.

National agencies have recognized this problem.

The Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness at the University of Toledo received almost $300,000 in a gr ant from the Department of Justice to form a coordinated response team for victims.

"If we address it immediately, as opposed to waiting, then a lot of these psychological problems and physical consequences don't linger," Stewart said.

Still, only about 30 percent of victims ever report their assault.

"It just takes one brave person to come forward. and as we saw with this #NOTOKAY movement, things really flow from there," Stewart said.

Advocacy groups hope higher report rates could lead to more awareness and eventually help prevent these acts from happening in the first place.

