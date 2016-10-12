Toledoans talk tax levy ballot issues before Election Day

Toledo's three-quarter percent temporary tax joins a long list of other levies on the ballot in November, like Lucas County Children Services and the Zoo.

That means come Election Day, you will need to decide how you want to spend your money.

Toledo's final town hall meeting to talk about the city's temporary income tax drew a handful of people to the East Toledo Family Center Wednesday, including Ginny Mojzesz.

Mojzesz say she's voting for the temporary income tax, calling it a 'no brainer.'

"Are we grown ups? We have to pay for what we want," said Mojzsez. "This is what we need. This is bare minimum; we have to pay for that."

The city's temporary tax joins 911, the Imagination Station, and TARTA in asking for the same money as before. Lucas County Children Services and the Library are asking for an increase. The Zoo is asking for less money than before.

Mojzesz says she finds it foolish all the levies are cluttering the ballot at once, but says she's voting for them.

"The Zoo is one of the 10 best in the country - you want to put that down the drain? Voting against science at the Imagination Station? Oh, that looks good on our resume doesn't it? No! No! Voting against children? Oh yeah, that makes a lot of sense," said Mojzesz.

Councilman Peter Ujvagi says as more money is lost from the state and federal level, more responsibility is put on the local level.

"Seriously look at each levy to determine the kind of community, city and county they want to live in. What is the kind of quality-of-life things that are important?" said Ujvagi.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.