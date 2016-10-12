Toledo police says murder suspect involved in Monday shooting

A man wanted for murder in Lucas County is now the top suspect in a separate shooting.

A warrant was issued for Darnell Walker, 26, this week. Now police say he could have been the gunman in a shooting earlier this week.

Walker has a lengthy criminal record and was released from prison in March for his involvement in an armed robbery.

Walker was charged with the murder of Bobby Gittens, who was an accomplice to a crime Walker committed in 2008.

"I consider him armed and dangerous," said Toledo police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "Usually when someone is charged with murder and they are on the run, they are not committing other acts of violence so it is a little unusual."

On Monday, police responded to shooting on Glenwood Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot twice.

Lt. Heffernan said, "Out of breath, the suspect told us Darnell Walker did it."

The location of that shooting was not far from where Gittens was killed. Police say he is not targeting random victims.

"I think it's important to realize that Mr. Gittens and Mr. Walker had a prior relationship, and I think this other victim from the felonious assault is known to him," Lt. Heffernan said. So I don't think we have to worry about him going out randomly shooting people."

If you know where Walker is, you are urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

