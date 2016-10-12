TFD holds live mayday scenario

Toledo firefighters responded to a mayday at a fire in a vacant house Wednesday, but it was only a drill.

The drill was set up to create lifelike scenarios firefighters could encounter in any house fire.

"This is as live as we can get outside an actual house fire," said Greg Yingling of the Toledo Fire Department. "They know it's training, but now we can make it dark, we can add smoke, we can make it somewhat dangerous, and now it's actually realistic as opposed to something that is just prop oriented."

The scenario Wednesday was a call for help from a firefighter trapped inside.

"You have someone screaming over the radio," said Matt Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department. "They are trapped, and running out of air. They are screaming mayday. You know this is a training scenario, but you can feel those hairs on the back of your neck or those goosebumps."

This real life drill was a real life call for TFD over two years ago when Jamie Dickman and Steve Machinski made a mayday call. Both died in the fire, something the department is committed to making sure never happens again.

"We are light years better than we were three years ago. We've become more efficient. We've learned a lot just by conducting this live," Yingling said.

TFD has been training this way for three years when they had an 80 percent failure rate. Now they have a 90 percent success rate.

